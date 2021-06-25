Rangers transfers: Talks opened but academy star could still leave this summer

Rangers have opened talks with Josh McPake over a new deal, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers news?

After a successful time of things on loan at Harrogate Town in League Two, the 19-year-old is believed to have attracted an array of transfer interest from both sides of the border.

As a result, the Scottish champions are reportedly ready to offer the academy youngster a new three-year deal.

Who wants to sign McPake?

The report mentions both Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City as some of the teams interested in a move for the teenage attacker, though does suggest there are more would-be suitors from both England and Scotland.

When moving to Harrogate towards the turn of last year, Forest Green Rovers were also credited with an interest.

Who well did McPake play for Harrogate?

Across 23 league starts, McPake scored four times while averaging 2.1 dribbles per game (via WhoScoed).

The latter was the most in the side while only one of his teammates drew more than his 1.9 fouls over the same period and just three others produced more than his 1.9 shots.

What about McPake's immediate future?

According to the report, there is a chance McPake could still head out on loan ahead of next season too, even if he does sign a new contract at Ibrox.

Indeed, Steven Gerrard's Scottish champions are certainly well-stocked in the attacking department as it is. Ryan Kent, Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo, Brandon Barker and Kemar Roofe are all options to deploy either centrally behind or wide of a centre-forward, the positions McPake has generally operated in over the course of his short career thus far.

What has Steven Gerrard said about his young players?

Although Nathan Patterson has emerged as a first-team option, the likes of McPake, Robby McCrorie and Glenn Middleton have struggled for game time of late.

Speaking on his crop of academy graduates in January, Gerrard urged them to start going 'above and beyond' in training to force their way into contention.

"We want to have local academy players who make the grade and push for a first-team place. I want that more than anyone else because I have come through an academy system myself," he said (via BBC Sport).

"But the level of this team has grown and moved forward since we have come in to where we are now, so the challenge has become even tougher for these players.

"They have to go above and beyond and be obsessed with getting better and pushing. If they're good enough, work hard and sacrifice enough, they will be given opportunities."

