Tottenham transfer news: £12m deal Daniel Levy has lined up could now be off

There is a feeling within Tottenham Hotspur that Gareth Bale will not be returning to the club this summer, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham news?

While conducting a Q&A on the website, the ever-reliable Alasdair Gold revealed that those at Spurs feel as if the 31-year-old forward would return to parent club Real Madrid following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

Indeed, with Zinedine Zidane - a manager with which Bale reportedly had a fractured relationship with - having resigned, the idea of the forward actually wearing the white of Madrid again no longer seems as unlikely as it once did.

"I'd like him to return for another season but there seems to be a belief within Spurs that he will return to Madrid for the final year of his contact and with Ancelotti there it makes more sense than it did a few months ago," he wrote.

Do Tottenham have a deal for Bale in place?

That would appear to be the case.

Back in May, The Daily Mail revealed that chairman Daniel Levy was keen to offer the next Spurs boss the chance to work with Bale, with a deal lined up.

In total, it's believed to be worth around £12m in wages and Levy is understood to think that would provide good value for money.

Does Levy still rate Bale?

Also in May, EuroSport claimed Levy's dream was to have a team spearheaded by Bale, Harry Kane and Dele Alli playing at the new stadium. While that did happen on occasion, Levy is said to have been 'devastated' things did not truly work out.

Will Tottenham miss Gareth Bale?

Although his loan spell wasn't exactly a rip-roaring success, Bale certainly made an impact for Spurs.

Over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, no Premier League player had a better goals per minute average than the former Southampton youngster, bagging one every 80.78 minutes.

Outside of Kane, no one at Spurs averaged as many shots per game (1.9, via WhoScored) while he also ranked within the club's top five players for dribbles and key passes over the same period.

Considering the England captain has also been linked away, the idea of Spurs being robbed of two players who scored 34 of their 68 Premier League goals last season is a worrying one indeed.

What has Bale said about Ancelotti?

Speaking ahead of Euro 2020, Bale did praise Ancelotti, a manager under whom he scored 39 times in 92 games while also winning the Champions League and the Copa Del Rey.

"I know Carlo Ancelotti is a great manager," he said (via Sky Sports).

"I get on with him really well, we had some great times in the past.

"He's returned to Real Madrid and he's a great guy.

"We had a great time together at Real Madrid and I'm sure he's going to be amazing in charge there.

"I spoke to him when we played Everton at the start of the season, we hugged and had a little chat which was nice.

"But I'm still in the same boat and haven't thought about it too much. I'm concentrated on our preparation now and what's going to happen in the Euros. I'll sort the rest of it after."

