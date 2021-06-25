Arsenal quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the Gunners' 2020/21 campaign?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After ending the 2019/20 campaign on a high by winning the FA Cup, Arsenal would have been hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta last season.

However, despite securing the services of Thomas Partey and Gabriel during the summer transfer window, the Gunners ultimately failed to deliver the goods in the Premier League on a consistent basis as they were forced to settle for an eighth-place finish in the standings.

Whilst Arsenal did illustrate some signs of promise during the closing stages of the campaign, they missed out on a place in Europe to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners were seemingly on course to book their place in the Champions League after coasting through the early rounds of the Europa League.

However, Unai Emery’s Villarreal side knocked Arsenal out of the competition at the semi-final stage before going on to secure another famous victory over Manchester United in May.

Whereas it is fair to say that a host of Arsenal players ultimately failed to deliver the goods during the previous campaign, Bukayo Saka proved to be an exception.

Utilised in several different roles by Arteta, the England international managed to provide an impressive total of 17 direct goal contributions in all competitions.

In what is now expected to be a busy summer of transfer activity for the Gunners, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to assemble a squad which can achieve a top-six finish next year.

