Next Spurs manager: Hitchen thoughts revealed as Levy & Paratici eye experienced appointment

Nuno Espirito Santo has emerged as a serious candidate for Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

After a prolonged search for a replacement for Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese is said to be under serious consideration.

Indeed, both Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are thought to agree on the merits of his coaching credentials, although Director of Technical Performance Steve Hitchen is believed to have other ideas.

Hitchen is said to be pushing for an English coach to push on and carry out the rebuild needed at the club.

Who else is being considered?

The nature of the report seems to indicate Nuno is very much viewed as the main target for Spurs after seeing deals for the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso break down.

Still, Brighton's Graham Potter is another who has reportedly been given serious consideration.

Is this a change in approach?

It would appear to be, yes.

After sacking Mourinho in April, Levy was thought to be chasing an attack-minded manager in order to return to the brand of football that proved so successful under Pochettino.

While it doesn't necessarily make him a bad appointment for Spurs, Nuno isn't exactly renowned for his expansive style.

What does Nuno have to sort out if he gets the job?

An awful lot, it would seem.

Spurs are believed to be targeting a new central defender this summer but, at this stage, there looks to have been little movement on that front. Star man Harry Kane is thought to want to leave too while Gareth Bale looks unlikely to return, meaning there are problems in both an attacking and a defensive sense ahead.

Pre-season starts next week and many of Spurs' players will have, or continue to be, away on international duty at the European Championship and Copa America tournaments.

What have the pundit said?

Speaking to Football Insider this week, former Spurs and England star Paul Robinson expressed his confusion at the idea of seeing Nuno manage the club.

“When you look at his time at Wolves as a whole, he did a superb job but at the end of the day, there is a reason he left Wolves," he said.

“I’m not sure if it was all his doing but by Wolves’ standards it was a poor season last year.

“He has held talks with Crystal Palace and Everton as well but that has fallen through so something isn’t right there.

“I heard from my sources that he wants 15 or 20 backroom staff members coming with him but I cannot see that happening at Spurs because Daniel will not want to do that because it will be very expensive.

“There is a particular structure now at Spurs with Paratici coming in. If he wasn’t succeeding at Wolves, why would Tottenham turn to him?”

