Sunderland news: Lee Johnson eyeing up transfer swoop for Premier League prospect

With the 2021/22 League One campaign set to commence in August, it will be intriguing to see whether Sunderland are able to learn from their mistakes which cost them the chance of sealing promotion to the second-tier earlier this year.

The Black Cats ultimately ran out of steam last season as they suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Lincoln City in the play-offs.

As a consequence of this dip in form, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson now needs to launch a complete overhaul of his squad in order to prepare his side for another year in League One.

Having already decided to part ways with a host of players this summer, the 40-year-old will now be looking into the possibility of drafting in some fresh faces in the coming months.

Whereas Sunderland will be tempted to splash the cash, they could also look towards the loan market for inspiration.

One of the players who is seemingly on the Black Cats' radar is Manchester United prospect Ethan Galbraith.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Johnson is reportedly interested in securing the services of the midfielder on a temporary basis.

It is understood that the Red Devils want to aide Galbraith's development by loaning him out to a lower league side.

Since making his debut for United in 2019, the 20-year-old has failed to make any further inroads in his attempts to become a regular at senior level due to the presence of Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Used exclusively at youth level last season, Galbraith made 17 appearances for the Red Devils' Under-23 side as they finished eighth in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Sunderland did benefit considerably from signing Dion Sanderson and Jordan Jones on loan last season, they would be taking somewhat of a risk by swooping for Galbraith.

Having only played a handful of senior games during his career, there is no guarantee that the midfielder will be able to cope with the competitiveness of the third-tier.

Whilst it is safe to say that Sunderland will need to bolster their options in this particular position this summer following the departures of Max Power, Grant Leadbitter and Josh Scowen, Galbraith may not be ready to feature on a regular basis at this level.

Therefore, instead of making a move for the United prospect, the Black Cats should instead focus on drafting in a player who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in this particular division.

