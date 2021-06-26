England and Germany will lock horns in a highly-anticipated Euro 2020 last-16 tie next Tuesday.

The two nations haven't met in a competitive setting since the 2010 World Cup, a game which saw England defeated 4-1 in South Africa by their arch nemesis.

One year before that meeting, the countries' Under-21 sides came face-to-face in the final of the 2009 European Championship.

Germany - as they always seem to do against England - emerged victorious, winning the match 4-0.

So with the latest instalment of one of international football's most fierce rivalries on the horizon, we've decided to take a look at what happened to each member of the two XIs that contested that youth-level final.

Let's begin...

England

GK | Scott Loach

Loach was on Watford's books in 2009, before moving to Ipswich in 2012. The shot-stopper is now with Chesterfield after spells with Rotherham, Notts County, Hartlepool and Barnet.

RB | Martin Cranie

Cranie - now a centre-back by trade - debuted in the Premier League at age 17 with Southampton, but that's as good as it got for him really. The 34-year-old currently plays for Luton Town.

CB | Micah Richards

Richards' career at Manchester City was sadly hindered by injury issues. After an unsuccessful spell at Aston Villa, he called time on his playing career in 2019 and is now making a name for himself as a pundit.

CB | Nedum Onuoha

Onuoha made his debut at City in 2004, but never became a first-team regular. He moved to QPR in 2012, where he played regular football before joining MLS outfit Real Salt Lake in 2018. Onuoha retired from the sport in 2020.

LB | Kieran Gibbs

Gibbs enjoyed a pretty successful 10-year stint at Arsenal between 2007 and 2017, earning 10 senior England caps in the process. He left the Gunners for West Brom and will soon be on the books at David Beckham's Inter Miami after agreeing a deal back in March.

CM | Fabrice Muamba

Muamba's playing career sadly came to an end in 2012 after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Bolton in an FA Cup game against Tottenham. Muamba has earned a journalism degree since retiring from the sport and is currently a youth coach at Rochdale.

CM | Lee Cattermole

Cattermole spent a prolonged time in the English top-flight with the likes of Wigan, Middlesbrough and Sunderland. He was with the latter for 10 years between 2009 and 2019, before joining VVV-Venlo. After just one season with the Dutch side, Cattermole hung up his boots at the age of just 32.

CM | Mark Noble

Noble has been the definition of a 'one-club player'. He made his West Ham debut way back in 2004 and has since made 526 appearances for the east London outfit. After recently signing a new one-year deal, the man who's yet to receive a senior England cap announced that the 2021/22 season will be his last with the Hammers.

RW | James Milner

Undoubtedly the biggest success story from England's U21 side. Milner played 61 times for the Three Lions' senior team and has won a plethora of trophies at club level with Manchester City and Liverpool. He's still a key man for the Reds as well.

ST | Theo Walcott

Walcott has played 47 times for England, scoring eight goals. At club level, he was a key player at Arsenal for close to a decade, before joining Everton in 2018. Walcott is now back with boyhood club Southampton on a permanent basis.

LW | Adam Johnson

We won't talk about Johnson for long. The disgraced former footballer was sentenced to six years in prison back in 2016, but was released just three years later. His playing career isn't worth our time.

Germany

GK | Manuel Neuer

One of the greatest goalkeepers in history. Neuer has been an incredible servant to both Germany's senior side and Bayern Munich, winning an outrageous number of trophies - including the World Cup in 2014.

RB | Andreas Beck

Beck enjoyed a fruitful spell at Hoffenheim between 2008 and 2015, which saw him play nine times for German national side. The 34-year-old is now with Belgian side Eupen after short stints with Besiktas and Stuttgart.

CB | Benedikt Howedes

Howedes played 44 times for Germany and played every minute at the 2014 World Cup. The defender spent 11 successful years at Schalke from 2007, before announcing his retirement in 2020 after a short spell at Lokomotiv Moscow.

CB | Jerome Boateng

Yep, another member of Germany's World Cup-winning squad in 2014. Boateng played 76 times for Die Mannschaft and has been a mainstay in Bayern Munich's XI for around a decade. He will be a free agent when his contract expires on June 30th.

LB | Sebastian Boenisch

Boenisch actually went on to represent Poland at senior level, making 13 appearances. He's currently a free agent, but has previously played for the likes of Schalke, Werder Bremen, Bayer Leverkusen and 1860 Munich.

DM | Mats Hummels

After starring as a midfielder at youth level, Hummels evolved into an elite-level centre-back for Germany, Bayern Munich and current team Borussia Dortmund, winning trophies galore - including the 2014 World Cup.

RM | Fabian Johnson

Despite starring for Germany at youth level, Johnson went on to play for USA and has played 57 times for the senior side. The flying winger currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, where he's been since 2014.

CM | Gonzalo Castro

Castro enjoyed significant success at both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, but only played five times for Germany. The all-action midfielder is now at Stuttgart, where he's been since 2018.

CM | Sami Khedira

We're back to members of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad. Khedira was a permanent fixture in Die Mannschaft's XI for nearly a decade and also thrived at club level with Real Madrid and Juventus. He currently plays for Hertha Berlin.

LM | Mesut Ozil

A true German footballing legend. Ozil played 92 games for the country's senior team, scoring 23 goals and playing a major part in the 2014 World Cup triumph. The silky playmaker is now at Fenerbahce after finally leaving Arsenal at the start of 2021.

ST | Sandro Wagner

Wagner represented a host of clubs in his career and had two separate spells at Bayern Munich. The former striker also played eight games for Germany and scored five goals, a stellar record. He retired in 2020 following a short stint with Chinese side Tianjin TEDA.

