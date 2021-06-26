Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have made an audacious enquiry over the availability of Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

This is according to Spanish publication Marca, who understand that the Reds are preparing for a long-term future without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Mbappe’s PSG contract expires in 2022 and Liverpool are exploring whether they can strike a deal to sign the world-class Ligue 1 star this summer.

As things stand, PSG risk losing Mbappe - who at £144 million is the footballer with the world’s highest market value, according to Transfermarkt - for nothing at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

'Mbappe has asked to leave PSG'

There are currently no indications that the World Cup winner plans on signing a contract extension at the Parc des Princes.

"I know that Mbappe asked to leave, but it is complicated because first you have to find a club that has the money to pay him, but the news is that he really does not want to stay," journalist Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport was recently quoted saying by Marca.

"The player does not believe in Leonardo's project. If he does not leave this summer, it will be for free next season. And in Doha [PSG's owners] they do not want to hear about it.

"If Mbappe expresses this desire to leave, it means that he will have to find a club and that PSG will need to look for a replacement.

"But yes, the news is that Mbappe does not want to stay at PSG."

Liverpool planning for life without Salah and Mane

Aware of Mbappe’s situation, Liverpool have made an enquiry after months of speculation related to their reported interest in the lightning-quick attacker.

Marca say it’s unclear whether a potential swap deal involving Salah or Mane - or both - was discussed between Liverpool and PSG.

But the Spanish outlet says “it’s clear” that the Merseyside club are preparing for a longer-term future without the pair.

Will Liverpool sign Kylian Mbappe this summer?

So, what are Liverpool’s chances of completing arguably the biggest signing in Premier League history this summer?

In truth, extremely slim.

Marca go even further by saying it’s “almost impossible” that Mbappe will end up at Anfield this summer.

But a more likely scenario would be a ‘free’ transfer in 2022. Any deal to sign Mbappe would still cost astronomical sums of money in terms of wages, a signing-on fee and payment to agents.

Regardless of all that, Real Madrid appear to be the club that Mbappe is holding out for.

Some feel that Mbappe wants to force through a move to the Bernabeu and is happy to wait until next summer, when he’ll be a free agent, in order to join the Spanish giants.

