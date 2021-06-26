Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE is getting back on the road and heading across the pond this September.

WWE Live makes its epic return to the United Kingdom this Sept. 19-22.

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favourite WWE Superstars from SmackDown including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos and more.

The four-city tour will visit the following cities:

Newcastle - Utilita Arena (Sunday, September 19, 2021)

London - The O2 (Monday, September 20, 2021),

Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, September 21, 2021)

Glasgow - The SSE Hydro (Wednesday, September 22, 2021)

Click the below links for more ticket information at each site.

Newcastle tickets

London tickets

Cardiff tickets

Glasgow tickets

You can catch every WWE show live on BT Sport!

News Now - Sport News