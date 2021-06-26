Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A video has emerged of Logan Paul saying 'chill, champ, chill, it's just an exhibition" during his - mostly dull - exhibition bout vs Floyd Mayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami earlier this month.

Paul came out of the bout with some credibility, at least. The YouTuber-come-boxer survived the full eight rounds with one of the greatest boxers of all time. He emerged largely unscathed too, and with another draw to add to his unofficial boxing record.

A case could even be made that Paul won the opening rounds just by virtue of his aggression, willingness to come forward, and... well, at least trying to box!

During the eight rounds of dodging, shadow-boxing and holding, however, Mayweather's videographer caught Paul on film making the 'champ chill' remark.

It appears Paul was either reminding the 50-0 Hall of Famer about the pre-agreed rules of the exhibition, or simply goading Mayweather, who Paul perhaps felt was having to exert more effort than he'd expected to in the ring.

Regardless of what he meant by the 'champ chill' remark, the contest ended as a draw; the only loser was the paying general public who purchased the event on PPV and stayed up until 5 am (UK) on a Monday morning to watch it.

In fairness, Mayweather gave up two-stone in weight to Paul - a legend he might be, but the man they call "Money" hasn't been a renowned knockout artist ever, so it was always likely to go the distance against a much bigger opponent.

The boxing great admitted after the fight that he had no intentions of fighting again, stating: “As far as me fighting again, absolutely not. As far as me doing another exhibition, probably not.”

Paul, however, is eager to get back into the squared circle, and is rumoured to be interested in a fight with Anderson Silva. The now-former UFC star, nicknamed "The Spider", impressed boxing fans in his first competitive bout in over a decade, beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last Saturday night in Mexico.

Another fighter said to be on Paul's -ahem- 'hitlist' *cough-cough* is Mike Tyson, 54, who came out of a 15-year retirement for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr last November

Speaking on his official podcast, Paul said: "Someone mentioned Mike Tyson, like how funny is it? One great at a time. Or is it like you can only fight one?

"My lawyer mentioned it and he was like, 'No, Tyson will rip your head off, you don't stand a chance'.

"I'm like bro, I literally just went through all of this, you can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson. Bro, he's old, old."

