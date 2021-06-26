Celtic transfer news: Long-term interest held in player they've already made £600k on

Celtic hold a long-term interest in Aaron Hickey but have not attempted to sign him recently, according to The Sun's Alan Nixon.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

The former Hearts full-back has been linked (via The Scottish Sun) with a move to Parkhead alongside Hibs star Kevin Nisbet, with both reportedly offered as targets to Eddie Howe.

Clearly, a move for Howe did not come off and, while there is said to be interest in the 19-year-old, there has been little movement since.

Would Hickey be a good signing for Celtic?

You'd have to say so, yes.

Indeed, the full-back positions at Celtic were recently lamented by The Athletic and loan signing Diego Laxalt is unlikely to return to Glasgow this summer.

For Bologna, Hickey averaged 1.1 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game across 10 Serie A starts last season (via WhoScored), figures that would feature within the top five of the players expected to be at Celtic next season.

Does Hickey have any connection to Celtic?

Yes.

Although he did start his career with Hearts, Hickey spent some time plying his trade in the Glasgow giants' youth set-up, with 30% of the fee the Edinburgh outfit received for him in September 2020 being owed to Celtic.

The Scottish Sun also suggested that the sell-on fee was worth around £600k to Celtic.

However, speaking after his move over Italy, the left-back revealed he rejected the club despite admitting he supported them.

"Celtic offered me a contract a few times," he said (via Glasgow Live).

“I’m a Celtic fan and much as that was appealing I just don’t feel as if football-wise that was the right decision for me at this stage."

How has his spell with Bologna gone?

Frustrating.

At the start of the season, he appeared to be a fixture in their first-team. In fact, between game week 2 and game week 6, he started all four games, playing in 416 minutes of the 540 available.

After testing positive for COVID-19 in December, he only made one more start before picking up a shoulder injury in March and undergoing surgery.

What has been said about Aaron Hickey?

Speaking to This Is Futbol recently, Serie A expert Conor Clancy backed Hickey to fit in were new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to target him.

“I think so," he said when asked if Hickey would suit the club.

"He’s quite lively, he’s quite energetic, so I don’t think he’d have any issues settling into a fast-tempo game like that.”

