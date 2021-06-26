There’s no doubt that Luis Suarez is one of the greatest players of the Premier League era.

The Uruguayan lit up England’s top division for three-and-a-half seasons following his £22.8 million move from Ajax in January 2011.

In 110 league appearances, Suarez bagged 69 goals and registered 23 assists - a total of 92 goal involvements in the Premier League alone.

He netted 31 goals in 33 league appearances during his fourth and final season at Anfield, winning the Premier League Golden Boot award in the process.

Suarez’s 2013-14 campaign is a contender for the best season we’ve seen from an individual during the Premier League era.

As well as scoring 31 goals (the joint-record tally at the time, previously set by Alan Shearer in 1995-96 and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08), Suarez also provided an additional 17 league assists that term. Incredible numbers.

Did Suarez score the best PL goal that never was?

But on the final day of that season, Suarez was denied a record-breaking 32nd Premier League goal with an audacious strike from a quick free-kick.

After Suarez was fouled near the touchline, Liverpool were awarded a free-kick.

Suarez saw Tim Krul was distracted and lobbed the Newcastle goalkeeper with an outrageous strike with the outside of his right foot.

Watch the video here…

It was a moment of genius from the world-class South American. Everything he touched turned to gold that season.

Liverpool fans have been remembering this disallowed goal - arguably the greatest Premier League goal that never was - over on Reddit.

It seems the goal was disallowed because the referee thought the ball was rolling, although replays suggest it may have just have stopped moving by the time Suarez connected, so perhaps it should have counted.

Suarez's final Liverpool season ended in heartbreak

Liverpool finished the campaign with a 2-1 win over the Magpies but it was a season that ultimately ended in heartbreak for Suarez and his Liverpool teammates.

Two weeks before the club’s final league fixture against Newcastle, Liverpool suffered *that* 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

Brendan Rodgers’ side then threw away a three-goal lead at Crystal Palace a week later, allowing Manchester City to pull clear at the top of the table en route to the title.

Suarez, meanwhile, went on to seal a £75 million move to Barcelona in July 2014, despite the fact he was serving a four-month ban at the time for biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

Both Suarez and Liverpool eventually moved on but the Anfield faithful will never forget what a truly unique talent they had at the club between 2011-2014.

