It's time to get down to business, folks - the Euro 2020 knockout stages are here.

After a fascinating group stage saw all the heavy-hitters book their spot in the last, there is no longer room for error as the jeopardy of elimination from the championships looms large.

The draw has coughed up some truly blockbuster bouts with Belgium set to take on Portugal, Spain coming up against Croatia and, of course, England meeting old rivals Germany.

For England, it has been somewhat of a mixed bag at Euro 2020. The Three Lions won their group, but did so by scoring just two goals and slumping to a bore draw against Scotland.

On the flip side, one could argue that Gareth Southgate's men are playing ideal tournament football with the big prizes handed out for winning, and not how you won.

Harry Maguire made a promising return to action against the Czech Republic, as did Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling continues to prove the critics wrong.

To put it simply, they got the job done in the group but, in Germany, they face a very different beast.

While in the recent past England have kicked-off as underdogs against the German's, Tuesday night's momentous clash may finally have seen the tables turned.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Germany flirted perilously with crashing out as they just snuck into the next round thanks to a helter-skelter draw against Hungary. They also lost to France in their opening game but many will point to their demolition job of Portugal as an ominous sign.

In short, the clash is proving mightily difficult to predict, so why not turn to the ol' reliable supercomputer to do all the hard work for us?

Bettingexpert.com have, with the help of substantial computing power, predicted every single match in the rest of the tournament, with the clever technology chucking out some interesting results.

It predicts that England will beat Germany on Tuesday night to book a spot against Sweden in the quarter-finals.

From there, the computer predicts that a semi-final berth against the Netherlands beckon with the news only getting better.

England are then expected to overcome the Dutch to land a place in the Wembley showpiece on July 11.

Sadly, that'll be all she wrote for England's hopes, with World Champions France expected to silence the echoing chants of 'It's coming home' to claim continental glory.

Of course, there are nuances and idiosyncrasies that a computer simply can't predict so by no means take these predictions as gospel truth.

A run to the final would be something special for England but, as well all know, anything can happen in the pressure cooker that is knockout football.

