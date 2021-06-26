Rangers transfer news: Fresh update emerges in pursuit of Scotland star Billy Gilmour

Rangers will not be bringing Scotland star Billy Gilmour back to the club this summer, according to The Scottish Sun.

What's the latest Rangers news?

While the midfielder has been a highly-rated talent over the course of his short career, his performance during Scotland's draw with England at Wembley in their Euro 2020 group clash saw him impress on one of the biggest stages of them all.

Rangers are thought to have been interested in the idea of luring him back from Chelsea on loan though, according to the report, the London giants are eager to see him play in the Premier League.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to want him as part of his long-term plan at Stamford Bridge and believes his development will be best aided by remaining in the English top flight, with Norwich City and Wolves said to be keen.

Would Gilmour have been a good signing for Rangers?

Although it'd be a touch hyperbolic to say Gilmour coming back to the club where he spent his academy career would have been a game-changer for the Scottish champions, there would clearly have been some merit in signing him.

His performance against England was lauded with Rangers legend Graeme Souness describing him as the 'best midfielder on the pitch' (via The Daily Record).

According to WhoScored data, he played the most passes (44) at the fifth-highest success rate (90.9%) which would suggest he's able to handle the pressure of a big occasion while keeping possession effectively.

Granted, Rangers didn't exactly struggle last season but, ahead of their potential return to the Champions League proper, Gilmour has certainly indicated he could be a useful tool.

Are Rangers looking at any other midfielders?

Yes.

Last month, GIVEMESPORT revealed the Glasgow giants were keen to sign Birmingham City's Gustavo Hamer and had asked the Championship for details on the kind of deal it would take to land the defensive midfielder.

What has Gilmour said about Rangers?

Speaking after his move to London, Gilmour talked of his admiration for Rangers.

“It was between Rangers and Chelsea," he said (via The Daily Record).

“Most of my family are Rangers fans and I love the club. I’ll always be thankful for everything they did for me.

“But when Chelsea showed me what their plan was for me, I just couldn’t turn it down.

“Everything about the club was incredible and it’s where I wanted to be."

