Leeds transfer news: Nahitan Nandez's agent drops big update on his future

Leeds target Nahitan Nandez is "very likely" to move on from Serie A club Cagliari this summer, according to his agent.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nandez?

Nandez has been a long-term target for the Premier League outfit, as they tried to sign him last summer, only for the player to remain in Italy in the end.

The club have continued to be linked with the 25-year-old over recent months, and they may now be able to land their man following comments made by his agent.

What did Nandez's agent say about his client's future?

Nandez's agent Pablo Bentancur told Tuttomercatoweb that he expects his client to move clubs this summer, and admitted that he has been in contact with an English side already.

He said: “It is very likely that Nandez will leave Cagliari. It is ready for a big one. We have had many contacts. However, the market is a bit slow due to Covid. In England someone asked for information, as well as in Italy. We are working."

Who else is interested in signing Nandez this summer?

As Bentancur alludes to, there is also interest in Nandez from another Italian club, and that team could be Inter Milan.

The Serie A side have been linked with the Uruguayan midfielder during the current transfer window, and it was reported yesterday by Il Giorno via Sempre Inter that they would be willing to allow two of their players to move to Cagliari in order to bring Nandez over to Milan.

This indicates that Leeds could have their work cut out in getting Nandez as Inter are the current Italian champions, so may be a more appealing prospect for the 38-cap international.

Are Leeds finally going to sign Nandez?

Leeds have wanted Nandez for a long time, and Bentancur's update seems to be a positive one as he claims that his client wants to find a new club in the coming months.

It was also reported earlier this week that Leeds had moved ahead of Inter in the pecking order to sign Nandez, who has a €36m (£30.9m) release clause in his contract, so things seem to be moving in the right direction for the Yorkshire-based team to finally land the combative midfielder.

However, given how long this particular transfer story has dragged on for, Leeds may still have concerns that there are still plenty of twists and turns to come yet, suggesting that they will not be able to truly relax until Nandez officially signs on the dotted line.

