Cristiano Ronaldo shifted two Coca-Cola bottles out of sight during a Euro 2020 pre-match press conference earlier this month, and that action certainly made more waves than you'd expect from a few hundred millilitres of sugary fluid.

But it turns out, the Portuguese superstar isn't the first man to anger sponsors with such a move.

Ronaldo shifted his Coca-Cola bottles out of shot, before picking up his favoured bottle of water and announcing, "Agua," to the world, in a now historical TV moment.

It may have seemed like a bit of a non-event, but such is the popularity of, arguably, the world's best player, that the nonchalant action caused Coca-Cola's stock price to crash by an incredible £2.84billion.

Ronaldo is far from a trendsetter, though. Footage has emerged of another superstar athlete performing several similar snubs to sponsors during his pre-fight press conferences.

Monster Energy drink is the official drinks sponsor of the UFC, and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn't appear to have much time for it.

Now, in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub at the Euros, footage of the Last Stylebender's war against carbonated sugar has gone viral.

In the clip, fresh from his spectacular KO of fan-favourite Robert Whittaker, Adesanya is seen tossing a can away ahead of his UFC 243 post-fight press conference. It seems either Dana White or an employee of Monster was sitting front and centre since Adesanya is then heard to say: "Relax, man. Relax."

In yet another clip, ahead of his UFC 253 showdown with Paulo Costa, Adesanya slyly covers the drink with his championship belt to keep it out of the camera shot.

And then again, at the UFC 253: Adesanya vs Blachowicz pre-fight presser, 'Izzy' simply places the beverage on the floor.

Adesanya hasn't officially commented on his ongoing feud with Monster, and given UFC president Dana White's famously hard-nosed approach to such comments, who could blame him?

Regardless of what the men in suits think, Adesanya's continued disregard for the Monster brand is the stuff of anti-hero folklore; the fans enjoy it. But, that said, the Last Stylebender's actions haven't caused anywhere near the same seismic waves to the Monster share price as Ronaldo did to Coca-Cola's.

As popular as the UFC is, no sport can hold a torch to football when it comes to viewing figures, and Ronaldo is football's biggest and wealthiest star. Markets react to Ronaldo - remember that next time you're trading!

