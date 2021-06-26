Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Age-old rivals England and Germany are gearing up to face each other once again in the Euro 2020 round of 16.

The Wembley caldron will host the blockbuster clash on Tuesday evening with England hoping to take full advantage of playing in front of their own fans.

It is proving an incredibly difficult clash to predict, with both sides enduring a rather up and down group stage.

While England may have won their group, they did so by scoring only two goals and could only manage a tepid goalless draw against northern neighbours Scotland.

Germany, on the other hand, were teetering on the precipice of elimination when they twice fell behind against a spirited Hungary side.

Having steamrolled Portugal in the previous games, many just assumed that the German's would continue on their merry way to the knockout stages but they were instead made to work incredibly hard.

They also lost to France in the opening round of fixture, once again proving that this German side is more than fallible.

Inevitably, thoughts will hark back to some of the historic clashes between two of world football's biggest nations.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

The pair have, for decades, traded blows back and forth with the Tuesday nights encounter promising to be another ding-dong affair.

One night, however, that the Germans may wish to forget, is their 2001 drubbing at the hands of the Three Lions.

England simply blew Germany away in an incredible qualifier for the 2002 World Cup to win 5-1 in Munich.

While Michael Owen smashed a hat-trick, it was a different Scouse lad who really caught the eye on the night.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has long since been praised as one of the greatest midfielders ever, but bizarrely, his performances in an England shirt left a lot to be desired.

However, a highlights package of his efforts in that 2001 party have been doing the rounds on social media and they make for incredible viewing.

He really was the definition of an 'all-action' midfielder.

Whether he was tracking back and tackling, spraying pin-point passes to every corner of the field, or smoking a missile volley into the bottom corner, Gerrard could do it all.

Gareth Southgate and co. will be hoping one of the current crop can replicate Gerrard's famous Munich performance as they look to books spot in the final eight.

Having made a return to action against the Czech Republic, Jordan Henderson - Gerrard's Liverpool successor - could be the man for the job.

