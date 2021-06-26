Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are unlikely to be teammates next season.

The Borussia Dortmund duo have become close on and off the pitch over the past 18 months, following Haaland’s €20 million transfer to the Westfalenstadion from Red Bull Salzburg.

But Sancho is poised to complete a big-money move to Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

A deal in the region of £77 million is close to being finalised, per Sky Sports, while the agreement of personal terms is not expected to pose any issues.

Sancho was in magnificent form for Dortmund this season, scoring 16 goals and registering 20 assists in 38 appearances.

The 21-year-old has been one of the Bundesliga’s standout performers over the past few years following his move to Dortmund from Manchester City in August 2017.

The German club paid £8 million for the England international and will make a huge profit when they cash-in on the England international after Euro 2020.

Haaland, on the other hand, is expected to stay at Dortmund for at least one more season.

However, every top club in Europe would love to sign the prolific Norwegian striker who scored a remarkable 41 goals in 41 appearances this term.

Sancho and Haaland see their first FUT cards

But how highly were Sancho and Haaland rated on FIFA during the early stages of their respective careers?

The pair were presented with their first ever FIFA Ultimate Team cards and it’s fair to say that both players were initially underrated by EA Sports.

Sancho was rated 72 on FIFA 19 with 85 for pace, 82 for dribbling, 56 for shooting, 31 for defending, 62 for passing and 52 for physicality.

The Englishman looked far from impressed, despite the fact he had a decent pace rating and five-star skills.

“I don’t understand the passing. This is why I don’t play FIFA, bro. Things like this don’t make sense. The normal card should be special.”

Sancho then cheered up when he saw Haaland’s 58-rated card.

Aged just 17 at the time, Haaland had 68 pace, 58 dribbling, 57 shooting, 18 defending, 44 passing and 62 physicality on FIFA 18.

“This is harsh,” Sancho said.

Haaland was particularly bemused by his incredibly harsh 18 rating for defence.

“Oh my god!” he said. “18 defending, that is disrespectful.”

Sancho added: “This is what FIFA does - disrespects you.”

Video: Sancho and Haaland see their first FIFA cards

Watch the video in full here...

We get the impression that Jadon might be more of a Pro Evo man.

That said, it’s safe to assume that both Sancho and Haaland will be among the players with the highest ratings on FIFA 22.

