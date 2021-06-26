Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE star Adam Scherr, better known to most as Braun Strowman, has somehow managed to get even more shredded following his release from the company earlier this month.

Scherr joined WWE back in 2013 and performed under the name Braun Strowman. During his stint, he won the WWE Universal Championship, the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships twice.

Scherr was released from the company this June with his final match coming at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Ironically, he was in the main event that night, competing against Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Since then, not a lot has been heard from him. He took to social media earlier in the week, however, to show off his new physique, and it's safe to say he looks in unreal shape.

He posted a few pictures of himself on Instagram with the caption: "Diet update since I haven’t posted a progress pic in a bit. Trying a clean Ish bulk. After five meals today I was 357lbs in the scale. On my way to 370/375 ish then gonna turn it into granite!!!! Told y’all I ain’t playing around."

Scherr has certainly been taking good care of his health and physique, so maybe it won't be long before we see him plying his trade elsewhere.

Earlier this month, WWE legend Mark Henry told Wrestling Inc that AEW are interested in signing him, and said that the 37-year-old was interested as well.

Henry claimed: "[He's] super high on my list. It's not an all Mark Henry decision, but there's already interest on both sides. So, hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle in August — I think the middle of August — we can have a serious conversation about contractual things. But right now there's interest on both sides."

AEW have signed several former WWE Superstars so it won't be much of a surprise if Scherr joins them. Besides, with Henry mentioning that there is interest from his side as well, the odds are fairly high.

Fans will certainly be looking to see Scherr back in the ring and it will be interesting to see what happens with him next.

