The art of defending is a difficult one to sum up in words.

While the superstars that bang in the goals at the other end of the field tend to grab the headlines, there is nothing quite like a brilliant rearguard action.

The subtle nuances that often go unnoticed in a backline take years to master and, for some, prove to be too high a mountain to climb.

However, every now and then, a defender comes along who shows that even getting down and dirty in the mud can be made to look beautiful.

One such superstar was Italian legend Paolo Maldini, who celebrates his 53rd birthday today.

Maldini spent his life perfecting the business of defending and in his prime, had just about done it. He was calm on the ball and almost impassable without it.

So, to celebrate the birthday of one of defending truth godfather's we thought we would rank the greatest backlines's to have ever kicked a ball.

With the help of fan-ranking site Ranker, these are the top 50.

Fan ranking of the 50 greatest defenders in history

50. Marcelo

49. Maicon

48. Paul Breitner

47. Riccardo Ferri

46. Antonio Cabrini

45. Philipp Lahm

44. Miodrag Belodedici

43. Karl-Heinz Schnellinger

42. Jaap Stam

41. Andreas Brehme

40. Carles Puyol

39. Tarcisio Burgnich

38. Gary Neville

37. Wim Suurbier

36. Daniel Alves

35. Hans-Peter Briegel

34. Roberto Carlos

33. Paul Neal

32. Jurgen Kohler

31. Morten Olsen

30. Fabio Cannavaro

29. Roberto Rosato

28. Jamie Carragher

27. Thiago Silva

26. Carlos Alberto

25. Marius Tresor

24. Giuseppe Bergomi

23. Alan Hansen

22. Nilton Santos

21. Claudio Gentile

20. Sergio Ramos

19. Manfred Kaltz

18. Aldair

17. Lucio

16. Lilian Thuram

15. Mauro Tassotti

14. Fulvio Collovati

13. Gerard Pique

12. Alessandro Costacurta

11. Ruud Krol

10. Alessandro Nesta

Nesta was the quintessential rolls-royce defender. Cool under pressure and silky with the ball at his feet. Just ask Lionel Messi how hard he was to beat.

9. Daniel Passarella

Captain of Argentina's mythical planet conquering 1978, Passarella was once the highest-scoring defender in the history of football.

8. Cesare Maldini

Paolo's father - defending really is a family business for the Maldini clan.

7. Giacinto Facchetti

One of the truly great goal-scoring full-backs, Facchetti finished second in the running for the 1956 Ballon d'Or.

6. Frank Rijkaard

There is no doubt that Rijkaard was a world class footballer but the sixth greatest defender of all time? We're not so sure.

5. Bobby Moore

Potentially the greatest ever player to pul on an England shirt, Bobby truly was a generational talent.

4. Cafu

The Brazilian legend is the only ever player to feature in three consecutive World Cup finals.

3. Franz Beckenbauer

One of the few people to have ever won the World Cup as both a player and a manager, Beckenbauer is a true German immortal.

2. Franco Baresi

A 15-year captain of AC Milan who made defending against some of the finest attacking talent in the game look like a doddle? You must be thinking of Baresi.

1. Paolo Maldini

The man of the hour. Maldini simply never put a foot wrong during stint at centre and left back. As said before, he devoted his life to quashing creativity and he became ruthlessly good at it. A deserved winner.

