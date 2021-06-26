Maldini, Ramos, Puyol: Who is the greatest ever defender?
The art of defending is a difficult one to sum up in words.
While the superstars that bang in the goals at the other end of the field tend to grab the headlines, there is nothing quite like a brilliant rearguard action.
The subtle nuances that often go unnoticed in a backline take years to master and, for some, prove to be too high a mountain to climb.
However, every now and then, a defender comes along who shows that even getting down and dirty in the mud can be made to look beautiful.
One such superstar was Italian legend Paolo Maldini, who celebrates his 53rd birthday today.
Maldini spent his life perfecting the business of defending and in his prime, had just about done it. He was calm on the ball and almost impassable without it.
So, to celebrate the birthday of one of defending truth godfather's we thought we would rank the greatest backlines's to have ever kicked a ball.
With the help of fan-ranking site Ranker, these are the top 50.
Fan ranking of the 50 greatest defenders in history
50. Marcelo
49. Maicon
48. Paul Breitner
47. Riccardo Ferri
46. Antonio Cabrini
45. Philipp Lahm
44. Miodrag Belodedici
43. Karl-Heinz Schnellinger
42. Jaap Stam
41. Andreas Brehme
40. Carles Puyol
39. Tarcisio Burgnich
38. Gary Neville
37. Wim Suurbier
36. Daniel Alves
35. Hans-Peter Briegel
34. Roberto Carlos
33. Paul Neal
32. Jurgen Kohler
31. Morten Olsen
30. Fabio Cannavaro
29. Roberto Rosato
28. Jamie Carragher
27. Thiago Silva
26. Carlos Alberto
25. Marius Tresor
24. Giuseppe Bergomi
23. Alan Hansen
22. Nilton Santos
21. Claudio Gentile
20. Sergio Ramos
19. Manfred Kaltz
18. Aldair
17. Lucio
16. Lilian Thuram
15. Mauro Tassotti
14. Fulvio Collovati
13. Gerard Pique
12. Alessandro Costacurta
11. Ruud Krol
10. Alessandro Nesta
Nesta was the quintessential rolls-royce defender. Cool under pressure and silky with the ball at his feet. Just ask Lionel Messi how hard he was to beat.
9. Daniel Passarella
Captain of Argentina's mythical planet conquering 1978, Passarella was once the highest-scoring defender in the history of football.
8. Cesare Maldini
Paolo's father - defending really is a family business for the Maldini clan.
7. Giacinto Facchetti
One of the truly great goal-scoring full-backs, Facchetti finished second in the running for the 1956 Ballon d'Or.
6. Frank Rijkaard
There is no doubt that Rijkaard was a world class footballer but the sixth greatest defender of all time? We're not so sure.
5. Bobby Moore
Potentially the greatest ever player to pul on an England shirt, Bobby truly was a generational talent.
4. Cafu
The Brazilian legend is the only ever player to feature in three consecutive World Cup finals.
3. Franz Beckenbauer
One of the few people to have ever won the World Cup as both a player and a manager, Beckenbauer is a true German immortal.
2. Franco Baresi
A 15-year captain of AC Milan who made defending against some of the finest attacking talent in the game look like a doddle? You must be thinking of Baresi.
1. Paolo Maldini
The man of the hour. Maldini simply never put a foot wrong during stint at centre and left back. As said before, he devoted his life to quashing creativity and he became ruthlessly good at it. A deserved winner.