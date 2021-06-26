WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin has named his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, but could only decide on two guarantees that belong, leaving the other two spots blank for the fans to decide.

The 56-year-old is among the greatest wrestlers of all time and had an illustrious career, however, he opted against including himself on his own personal Mount Rushmore.

He joined WWE back in 1995 and competed under the moniker of The Ringmaster before changing it to Stone Cold Steve Austin later that year.

During his time in WWE, Austin won the WWE Championship six times, the WWE Intercontinental Championship two times and the WWE Tag Team Championships four times.

He retired in 2003, but has made a few guest appearances since, with his last coming in March 2020.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Austin was asked to name his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling, to which he could only reply with two names rather than four.

That's not because he didn't know who else to choose, though, it's because there's simply too many options.

However, there were two names he was adamant HAD to be included.

The 56-year-old said: “I never build one, but I’ll build half of one. Because in my mind you have to have Ric Flair, you have to have Hulk Hogan and I’ll leave the rest for anybody to do.

"I know you have Bruno Sammartino from that era, but my two guys that I’ll always go to are Hogan and Flair. And I’ll leave the rest to everybody else.

“I’m not going to put myself on there, because I’m not going to blow smoke. I had a good run, if someone’s got me on there that’s cool, but my two are Hogan and Flair.

"It would’ve been great to go against Hogan. He was still pretty primed up, he was on the backside but could still do it. My headspace wasn’t in the right place, but certainly I could’ve done it.”

Austin may not have included himself, but there are many who have done so, including Dwayne Johnson, who also had Flair and Hogan.

