England and Germany will meet in a competitive setting for the first time since 2010 next Tuesday evening.

The two footballing powerhouses will battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley and fans across the world cannot wait for the action to begin.

England will be the favourites going into the game, partly because Gareth Southgate's side will have a significant home advantage.

The Three Lions will also be buoyed by the fact that Germany's current squad is a pale shadow of the one that triumphed at the 2014 World Cup.

Die Mannschaft were eliminated from the 2018 World Cup at the group stage and have flattered to deceive at Euro 2020.

But despite their struggles in recent years under Joachim Low, Germany have been named as the best national team on the planet since the year 2010.

Transfermarkt have ordered countries by their average points in the FIFA world rankings, with England in eighth-place.

Amazingly, 2018 World Cup champions France don't even make the top 10...

30. Turkey - 894 points

29. Ghana - 895 points

28. Ecuador - 897 points

27. Romania - 904 points

26. Slovakia - 911 points

25. Czech Republic - 913 points

24. Ukraine - 916 points

23. Bosnia & Herzegovina - 918 points

22. Ivory Coast - 942 points

21. Sweden - 950 points

20. Russia - 969 points

19. USA - 985 points

18. Greece - 990 points

17. Denmark - 993 points

16. Mexico - 1,060 points

15. Croatia - 1,142 points

14. Switzerland - 1,144 points

13. France - 1,169 points

12. Chile - 1,173 points

11. Italy - 1,182 points

10. Colombia - 1,184 points

9. Belgium - 1,191 points

8. England - 1,215 points

7. Uruguay - 1,216 points

6. Netherlands - 1,267 points

5. Portugal - 1,281 points

4. Brazil - 1,377 points

3. Argentina - 1,395 points

2. Spain - 1,466 points

1. Germany - 1,472 points

Germany finish just ahead of 2010 World Cup champions Spain to claim top spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are two places behind Lionel Messi's Argentina, despite the fact the European nation unexpectedly won Euro 2016.

France's 13th-place finish is perhaps the most surprising of all, though.

Les Bleus reached the final of Euro 2016 - where they were beaten by Portugal - and then won the World Cup two years later.

But apparently, their success in the last five years has not been reflected in their average points in the FIFA world rankings.

