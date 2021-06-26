England, Germany, Portugal: Who's been the best national team since 2010?
England and Germany will meet in a competitive setting for the first time since 2010 next Tuesday evening.
The two footballing powerhouses will battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley and fans across the world cannot wait for the action to begin.
England will be the favourites going into the game, partly because Gareth Southgate's side will have a significant home advantage.
The Three Lions will also be buoyed by the fact that Germany's current squad is a pale shadow of the one that triumphed at the 2014 World Cup.
Die Mannschaft were eliminated from the 2018 World Cup at the group stage and have flattered to deceive at Euro 2020.
But despite their struggles in recent years under Joachim Low, Germany have been named as the best national team on the planet since the year 2010.
Transfermarkt have ordered countries by their average points in the FIFA world rankings, with England in eighth-place.
Amazingly, 2018 World Cup champions France don't even make the top 10...
30. Turkey - 894 points
29. Ghana - 895 points
28. Ecuador - 897 points
27. Romania - 904 points
26. Slovakia - 911 points
25. Czech Republic - 913 points
24. Ukraine - 916 points
23. Bosnia & Herzegovina - 918 points
22. Ivory Coast - 942 points
21. Sweden - 950 points
20. Russia - 969 points
19. USA - 985 points
18. Greece - 990 points
17. Denmark - 993 points
16. Mexico - 1,060 points
15. Croatia - 1,142 points
14. Switzerland - 1,144 points
13. France - 1,169 points
12. Chile - 1,173 points
11. Italy - 1,182 points
10. Colombia - 1,184 points
9. Belgium - 1,191 points
8. England - 1,215 points
7. Uruguay - 1,216 points
6. Netherlands - 1,267 points
5. Portugal - 1,281 points
4. Brazil - 1,377 points
3. Argentina - 1,395 points
2. Spain - 1,466 points
1. Germany - 1,472 points
Germany finish just ahead of 2010 World Cup champions Spain to claim top spot.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are two places behind Lionel Messi's Argentina, despite the fact the European nation unexpectedly won Euro 2016.
France's 13th-place finish is perhaps the most surprising of all, though.
Les Bleus reached the final of Euro 2016 - where they were beaten by Portugal - and then won the World Cup two years later.
But apparently, their success in the last five years has not been reflected in their average points in the FIFA world rankings.