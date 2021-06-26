Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's a debate that has divided the football world for years and will continue to do so for decades to come.

Unfortunately, no matter how hard or for how long we try, it's destined to remain unsettled which, in truth, is probably for the best.

Picking who is the greatest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is a simply impossible task.

Every fan will have an opinion on the matter, every pundit, every expert and even some of the players themselves.

Across the globe, fans have spent years loyally making the case for their chosen superstar, spurting out incredible facts and citing broken records to support their claim.

However, for each broken record that one of these generational stars can lay claim to, so to can the other point to records of his own.

In reality, there is no right or wrong answer to the question, so maybe it is time for us to stop trying to answer it at all.

Speaking ahead of Austria's Euro 2020 clash against Italy, former Premier League footballer Marko Arnautovic may have given one the best answers to the debate we've ever come across.

"When it comes to Ronaldo, we're not talking about a human being. What more can I say about him?" Arnautovic said in an interview.

For me, they are two players who come from a different planet. They have come from somewhere completely different.

"They have arrived here for a short time to stir up all the leagues and competitions, taking all the trophies with them and then quit. That's him and Lionel Messi."

Well said, Marko.

The simple truth is that we have witnessed the two greatest footballers of all time making the beautiful game what it is week-in week-out.

Their records will stand for decades to come and future generations will look back in envy at those (us) who got to witness their greatness while it was happening.

Perhaps it is time we accept that there simply is no separating the two and just enjoy them while we have them.

Messi or Ronaldo? Both for me, thank you.

