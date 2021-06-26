Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen clinched pole position in qualifying for Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix with him set to start ahead of Lewis Hamilton at the Red Bull Ring.

It's the first time in the Dutchman's career that he's earned three pole positions in one season and, after winning in France last time out, he'll be looking to extend his Championship lead further on Sunday afternoon with his title rival alongside him on the front row.

Here's a breakdown of what went on on Saturday in Austria...

Q1

16 cars were on track in the final seconds of the first session with only the top four feeling as though they were safe.

The warm track conditions meant the best time to be out on circuit was as late as possible, with the elimination zone regularly chopping and changing as the session concluded.

In the end, Nicholas Latifi, Esteban Ocon, Kimi Raikkonen, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin were eliminated.

Q2

The second session of qualifying threw up a couple of surprises as Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo dropped out, with the Spaniard falling foul of track limits and the Aussie failing to replicate the pace of team-mate Lando Norris who looked strong all session.

In 11th, meanwhile, George Russell impressed hugely with Sebastian Vettel to start in 14th. Antonio Giovinazzi will start in 15th.

Q3

It was, then, Verstappen that sealed pole with his opening run in the final session good enough for pole.

Valtteri Bottas actually recorded the second-fastest time in his Mercedes but a three-place grid penalty means he'll line up in fifth on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton's final run was scrappy so he could only record third fastest, whilst Lando Norris was hugely impressive to qualify fourth (third with Bottas' penalty in mind.)

The other Red Bull of Sergio Perez, meanwhile, will start in fourth place ahead of the penalised Finn.

Provisonal Grid:

1 Verstappen

2 Hamilton

3 Norris

4 Perez

5 Bottas

6 Gasly

7 Leclerc

8 Tsunoda

9 Alonso

10 Stroll

11 Russell

12 Sainz

13 Ricciardo

14 Vettel

15 Giovinazzi

16 Latifi

17 Ocon

18 Raikkonen

19 Schumacher

20 Mazepin

