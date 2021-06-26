Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saturday marked the start of the Tour de France.

However, Le Grand Depart was dominated by two huge crashes in a race from Brest to Landerneau.

The first involved German rider, Tony Martin.

Martin crashed into a spectator holding a sign which read: "Allez Opi-Omi" - a hello message to their grandmother and gradfather.

The fan was looking at the camera when Martin crashed into her, causing an almighty pile-up that involved dozens of riders.

Unfortunately, it wasn't the only crash of the day.

With about 5km left, Chris Froome was one rider involved in a crash which has left his future in the race seemingly in doubt. Froome did eventually finish the race but looked in some discomfort.

In the end, the first stage was rather unsurprisingly won by Deceuninck–Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe who beat Michael Matthews and Primoz Roglic over the line.

Afterwards, Alaphilippe said: “It wasn’t easy, I wanted to get rid of the sprinters, I wanted a gap ... I’m so happy ... it’s a really special victory.”

