Euro 2020 returned to television screens across the world on Saturday afternoon after a two day break.

Wales and Denmark kicked off the knockout stage of the tournament in Amsterdam and it was the Danes who struck first inside the famous Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Former Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg scored an absolute stunner to put everyone's second-favourite nation at Euro 2020 ahead.

The 23-year-old Nice man's powerful effort from outside the box flew past a helpless Danny Ward in the Wales goal.

It was an outstanding finish to a brilliant team move by Denmark and after firing the ball home, Dolberg celebrated rippling the back of the net like an absolute boss.

The striker simply stood and admired his swerving strike, holding his hands aloft in the process.

Dolberg's stunner

More like, Kasper Goal-berg, right? That brilliant strike was Denmark's third goal from outside the box at Euro 2020, more than any other country at the tournament.

Dolberg was only handed a start against Wales by manager Kasper Hjulmand due to Yusuf Poulsen picking up an injury before the game.

The youngster's goal against Wales was the eighth of his international career and his first at a major tournament.

