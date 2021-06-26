Wayne Rooney is certainly in the conversation to be labelled England's greatest ever player.

The Manchester United legend is the Three Lions' record scorer with 53 goals to his name in 120 appearances.

Rooney's international career was certainly a huge success, although many would actually have predicted that he would have thrived even more for England after watching him as a youngster.

When the all-action forward first broke into the England senior side, he played football from a different planet.

Rooney was always utterly fearless on the ball, tormenting defenders for fun and scoring goals aplenty.

The 35-year-old lit up Euro 2004 as a teenager and just over a year after the conclusion of that tournament, he dropped possibly his finest performance in an England shirt.

In a sensational friendly encounter against Argentina, Rooney produced an absolute masterclass to help the Three Lions achieve a 3-2 victory over their international nemesis.

The current Derby County manager scored to make it 1-1 on the night and was a constant thorn in Argentina's side.

Check out Rooney's incredible highlights for yourself:

A 20-year-old Rooney was simply unstoppable. Absolutely nothing fazed him.

The way he combined brute physical strength with class on the ball befitting of a South American superstar was quite incredible and it's why he was a true 'generational talent'.

One football fan replied to footage of Rooney's masterclass: "There’s no English/British player as good as this guy."

Another wrote on Twitter: "I fully didn't understand how good he was back then, these comps are telling me he really should be the undisputed GOAT of English football."

A third football fan boldly quipped: "The GOAT English player."

Jadon Sancho done deal close (The Football Terrace)

Rooney really was special and it's hard to think of many players in the modern era who performed to a higher standard at the age of just 20.

Lionel Messi is perhaps the only man who can lay claim to being superior, although it's certainly close.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News