It was always going to be task for Wales against Denmark in Amsterdam in the Euro 2020 last-16 clash.

The stadium was full of Danish fans with Welsh supporters unable to make the journey to the Netherlands.

Despite a bright start for Rob Page's side, they went into the break 1-0 down thanks to a brilliant Kasper Dolberg strike after a fine move.

Wales were dealt another blow just before half time as Connor Roberts appeared to pull his groin as he tried to keep the ball in play.

Replacing Roberts was Liverpool's Neco Williams.

However, three minutes into the second half, Williams didn't cover himself in glory.

As a low cross came into the box, Williams had plenty of time to clear the ball. But he cleared the ball straight to Dolberg, who made no mistake with the finish.

Earlier in the build-up, Wales felt there should have been a free-kick awarded for a foul on striker Kieffer Moore. Replays showed they had a case.

There was no real response from Wales in the second half as Denmark continued to dominate the match.

And they finally killed it off in the 88th-minute as Joakim Maehle put the icing on the cake for his nation.

To make matters worse, Harry Wilson was then shown a red card in injury-time despite it being a fairly innocuous challenge.

And things got even worse as Martin Braithwaite added a fourth with virtually the last kick of the game.

Denmark are now in the quarter-finals of the tournament, where they will face the Netherlands or the Czech Republic on Saturday evening.

