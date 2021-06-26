Football quiz: How much do you remember about Brighton's 2020/21 season?

During phase two of Brighton's project under Graham Potter, much was made about the club's inability to finish chances.

Indeed, their difference in xG was arguably the major narrative of their campaign, so much so that the club recently joked about it on Twitter after Spain failed to convert their possession into goals during their Euro 2020 draw with Sweden.

Still, there were other memorable moments for the club.

With Potter linked with the likes of Tottenham and Everton after developing a distinct style of play on the South Coast, his team are clearly impressing. Almost unrecognisable from Chris Hughton's side, they are now an established Premier League outfit capable of beating big teams on their day.

So, how much do you remember? Well, GIVEMESPORT have built a little quiz for those of you keen to consume some club-related content during the European Championships.

How many of these 15 questions on Brighton's 2020/21 campaign can you answer?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 According to xG, how many more goals should Brighton have scored? 13.82 14.82 13.75 14.75

News Now - Sport News