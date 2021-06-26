Football quiz: How many of these 15 questions can you answer about Newcastle's first-team?

With both Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley hugely unpopular at Newcastle United, it'd be fair to say it is many of the players who are on the receiving end of the supporters' famed adulation.

Indeed, star man Allan Saint-Maximin has emerged as a cult hero on Tyneside since joining the club in the summer of 2019, while fans will be excited to watch Callum Wilson in person after a successful first season at St James' Park.

With that in mind, it seems right to focus on the players more than anything else when it comes to testing Newcastle fans' knowledge.

Rather than talk about Bruce or Ashley - two figures who have invoked the ire of the Toon faithful - GIVEMESPORT have built a quiz for those eager to keep their favourite players in their minds during Euro 2020.

So, how many of these 15 questions can you answer about Newcastle's first-team stars?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 Who did Newcastle sign Martin Dubravka from? Slavia Prague Sparta Prague Hadjuk Split NK Maribor

News Now - Sport News