Wales' Euro 2020 campaign came to an end on Saturday evening at the hands of a spirited Denmark team.

Rob Page's side were blown away by their opponent in Amsterdam, the Danes romping to a 4-0 victory thanks to a brace from Kasper Dolberg and goals from the in-form Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite.

For pretty much the entirety of the match, Wales were outplayed by Denmark and they were lucky to only concede four goals.

Wales mustered just one shot on target all game and towards the end of proceedings, the players made their frustrations clear for all to see.

They made a number of cynical challenges, with second-half substitute Harry Wilson actually sent off for his tackle from behind on Maehle in stoppage-time.

On first viewing, it looked as if a red card was the right call by the referee, but after watching a replay, it was incredibly harsh on the Liverpool player.

Let's take a look at footage of the incident:

A red card? Not for us.

While it was certainly unnecessary by Wilson and he made clear contact with Maehle, the Welshman's tackle was certainly not malicious and a yellow card would have sufficed.

The only silver lining is the fact that the decision by the referee - and the resulting confirmation by VAR - had absolutely no impact on the result in Amsterdam.

Denmark's victory in Ajax's stadium means they will face either Holland or Czech Republic in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

After their stunning performance against Wales, Kasper Hjulmand's side will fancy their chances of reaching the semi-final stage.

Who knows, they may even emulate their class of 1992 and lift the trophy on July 11th...

