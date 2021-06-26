Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wales' Euro 2020 campaign is over.

Robert Page's side lost 4-0 to Denmark in Amsterdam as they were completely outplayed.

Wales did make a bright start to the match but the opening 10 minutes were about as it got for them.

From then on, it was all Denmark.

Kasper Dolberg gave them the lead before half-time before the Dane capitalised on Neco Williams' error to put Denmark 2-0 ahead three minutes after the restart.

Late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite didn't flatter Denmark.

Harry Wilson's was also sent off late on and Wales' frustrations boiled over - although the decision to send him off was incredibly harsh.

After the match, captain Gareth Bale was seen giving the squad a teammate in a huddle on the pitch.

Had he played his final match for Wales - or even of his entire career?

Well, that question was always going to be asked at full-time but it didn't go down well.

Live on BBC, the reporter asked Bale if he had played his final match for his country to which he looked extremely annoyed and walked off.

Wow.

Denmark will go on to play either Czech Republic or the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

As for Bale, he will probably enjoy a few rounds of golf before making any decisions on his future - whether at club or international level.

News Now - Sport News