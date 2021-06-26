Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane has found the going rather tough at Euro 2020.

The Tottenham Hotspur man is without question one of the finest out-and-out strikers in the world and has scored goals regularly for England in recent years.

However, he is yet to find the back of the net on international duty this summer and was actually substituted off in two of the Three Lions' group games against Croatia and Scotland.

But while Kane is yet to score at Euro 2020, he will certainly still lead the line for England against Germany in their last-16 encounter next Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old will be desperate to end his drought at European Championships and judging by a video of him taking part in finishing drills during training, he stands a pretty good chance of doing just that.

Kane posted the footage on his official Twitter account and it shows him firing the ball into the back of the net three times in spectacular style.

On the first occasion, the striker thumps the ball past a goalkeeper on the volley after doing some kick-ups.

Then the next two times, Kane dribbles around some obstacles, before rifling a shot into the bottom corner in style.

To make the whole performance even more impressive, the England man finishes off the third and final opportunity with his supposedly 'weaker' left foot.

Kane finishing like a man possessed in training

Yeah, Harry looks pretty sharp ahead of the Germany game and if he can replicate one of those efforts on match day, he'll silence all of his recent critics.

Kane was recently asked about those who have doubted him this summer and the England captain provided a very classy response.

“It’s definitely not the first time people have doubted me in my career, that’s for sure,” he said, per Guardian. “That’s part and parcel of it. I’ve said all along as a striker that you go through some great spells where you are scoring every game and everything you touch turns into goals and then there are some where things don’t fall your way… and that’s probably the way it’s gone in this tournament so far.

“People are quick to change their minds. It wasn’t too long ago when I won the Golden Boot and I was the best thing in the world, people were raving about me. You can’t get too high or too low, you just have to have that neutral mode. Self-belief is a huge thing and I’ve always believed in myself. I could go 10, 15 games without scoring but, give me a chance, and I’d back myself to score it.”

