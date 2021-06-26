Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Italy were expected to beat Austria relatively comfortably in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley.

However, things didn’t exactly go to plan for Roberto Mancini’s side.

The Italians came up against a hard-working and well-organised opponent in Austria and they were limited to very few opportunities.

In fact, during the 90 minutes, Austria possibly had better opportunities to win the match.

They actually thought they had won the game when Marko Arnautovic headed home in the 65th-minute only for VAR to rule it offside.

They then believed they should have had a penalty shortly afterwards only for VAR, once again, to adjudge them to be offside.

So, extra time beckoned.

And within five minutes of extra time, Italy finally took the lead.

And it came through substitute Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa was introduced in the 85th-minute and he took just 10 minutes of playing time to give Italy the lead - and it was a wonderfully taken goal.

Leonardo Spinazzola picked out Chiesa, who picked up the ball from a tight angle.

However, the Juventus man produced three perfect touches to fire Italy ahead.

First, the 23-year-old controlled the ball with his head.

Then, he cushioned the ball into the ground with his right foot past Konrad Laimer. Finally, he fired the ball home with his left past Watford’s Daniel Bachmann.

Chiesa's brilliant goal

What. A. Goal.

And before half-time in extra-time, Italy made it 2-0.

Matteo Pessina fired home to double their lead and book Italy’s place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Pessina's goal was met with a quite superb celebration as he appeared to 'face slide' into the turf.

Pessina's celebration

Ouch.

Austria did pull a goal back that they deserved through Sasa Kalajdzic but Italy held on.

Italy 2-1 Austria Highlights | Euro 2020 (The Football Terrace)

