Euro 2020 returned with a bang on Saturday night.

The knockout stage of the tournament is up and running, with both Denmark and Italy booking their places in the quarter-finals.

Denmark thrashed Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam in the early kick-off, while Italy beat Austria 2-1 in the late game thanks to extra-time goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina.

It was an enthralling night of Euro 2020 action and here are five things you may have missed while glued to your television screen.

Italy 2-1 Austria Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

Wales' Christian Eriksen gesture

Just before kick-off in Amsterdam on Saturday, Wales captain Gareth Bale handed a lovely present to Denmark's Simon Kjaer.

The entire Welsh team signed a custom shirt for Danish hero Christian Eriksen, the latest in a series of wonderful tributes to the playmaker after he suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland.

You just absolutely love to see it.

Gareth Bale hates VAR

Denmark's fourth goal against Wales - which was scored by Martin Braithwaite - was the subject of arguably the longest VAR review of Euro 2020 so far.

Eventually, the Danish striker was adjudged to have been onside and the goal awarded, but it was a frustrating delay and Bale summed up football fans' feelings towards VAR perfectly.

Cameras picked up the Welshman's reaction to the referee continuing the stoppage in play and we reckon it's going to be a mainstay on social media for quite some time.

Wales' huddle after losing to Denmark

Saturday was certainly not a day Wales fans will remember fondly. Their team's Euro 2020 journey ended with a whimper, as Denmark were simply too good in Amsterdam.

But after the game, Bale and the rest of the squad showcased their togetherness by partaking in an on-pitch huddle.

Fair play, lads.

Gianluca Vialli's celebration

In April 2020, Vialli was finally given the all-clear after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 56-year-old is now part of the Italian national team staff and celebrated wildly at Wembley as his country booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Seeing the former Chelsea manager with a beaming smile on his face and looking in great shape was just wonderful.

Federico Chiesa speaks perfect English

Chiesa came off the bench at Wembley and scored Italy's first goal against Austria in extra-time.

It was a cracking strike from the Juventus man as well and after the match, the 23-year-old showed off his linguistic talent.

Chiesa conducted a post-match interview with beIN Sports in perfect English and it caught us a little off guard - in a good way, though.

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News