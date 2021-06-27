Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire for Portugal at Euro 2020 this summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently the top scorer at the tournament with five goals to his name - two more than any other player.

Ronaldo netted in all three of Portugal's group stage games against Hungary, Germany and France, taking his overall tally of goals at European Championships to 14.

That's the most by any player in history and the Juventus man's collection of 21 goals in European Championships and World Cups combined is also a record.

The stats speak for themselves and what will make Ronaldo even happier is the fact that his numbers at major tourmanets are superior to that of eternal rival, Lionel Messi.

Planet Football have compared Ronaldo and Messi's records at major international tournaments for Portugal and Argentina, with the former a clear winner.

Take a look at their findings for yourself...

Lionel Messi

World Cup

Games - 19

Goals - 6

Assists: 7

Penalties scored - 0

Mins per goal - 270.8

Mins per non-penalty goal - 270.8

Minutes per goal or assist: 125

Copa America

Games - 30

Goals - 10

Assists - 14

Penalties scored - 2

Mins per goal - 254.7

Mins per non-penalty goal - 318.4

Mins per goal or assist - 106.1

Total

Games - 49

Goals - 16

Assists - 21

Penalties scored - 2

Mins per goal - 260.8

Mins per non-penalty goal - 298

Mins per goal or assist - 112.8

Cristiano Ronaldo

World Cup

Games - 17

Goals - 7

Assists - 2

Penalties scored: 2

Mins per goal: 211

Mins per non-penalty goal - 294.8

Mins per goal or assist - 163.8

Euros

Games - 24

Goals - 14

Assists - 9

Penalties scored - 3

Mins per goal - 147

Mins per non-penalty goal - 187.6

Minutes per goal or assist - 89.7

Total

Games - 41

Goals - 21

Assists - 11

Penalties scored - 5

Mins per goal - 168.5

Mins per non-penalty goal - 221.1

Mins per goal or assist - 110.6

So, Messi has been more prolific in at World Cups, averaging a goal or an assist ever 125 minutes compared to Ronaldo's record of 163.8 minutes.

But overall, the Portuguese is the dominant force. Across all major tournaments, Ronaldo boasts a superior average in terms of minutes per goal, minutes per non-penalty goal and minutes per goal or assist.

The Juventus forward has an international trophy at the forefront of his collection as well after helping Portugal win Euro 2016.

Messi is yet to emerge victorious at a major international tournament, having lost in the finals of the 2014 World Cup, 2015 Copa America and 2016 Copa America.

