We're now just a few days away from England and Germany's highly-anticipated encounter at Wembley.

The winner of the match will progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and face either Sweden or Ukraine.

England are being labelled as the favourites by many due to the fact they will be on home soil. Germany have also been far from convincing at the tournament thus far.

However, you can never write off the Joachim Low's side, especially given that there are still a number of world-class players in Die Mannschaft's squad.

The likes of Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos would get into pretty much every international team on the planet.

But England possess a plethora of high-quality players too and that will make selecting a starting XI to face Germany a tough task for manager Gareth Southgate.

There are many different ways the Three Lions could approach the game, with some leaning towards a more defensive lineup to combat Low's 3-4-3 formation.

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney is certainly a member of the pragmatic camp, the Derby County manager naming an XI in his column for The Times that will certainly catch the attention of supporters.

Perhaps not in a good way, though...

Rooney's England XI

XI: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling.

So Rooney has opted for three defensive-minded midfielders, with creative trio Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden all missing out.

The Man United legend wrote: "Provided Jordan Henderson is fit I'd start him alongside Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips but Henderson has to be 100 per cent. In a game of this size, where Germany will keep the ball and make you run, you will suffer if you're not completely there physically.

"I'd use Jude Bellingham instead if there is the slightest doubt about Henderson. That extra man in midfield would help Gareth Southgate to start the game solidly, feel how it's going and maybe look to make the difference by introducing the quality of Grealish or Phil Foden from the bench. Against Germany you have to be cautious."

The other major talking point in Rooney's XI is Rashford on the right-hand side of the attack.

Despite both Grealish and Bukayo Saka's impressive attacking performances against Czech Republic, Rooney is adamant that the United man - who is yet to start a game at Euro 2020 - should be given the nod by Southgate.

"After all my championing of Jack Grealish, I wouldn't play him from the start against Germany,' Rooney added. "He was one of England's better players against the Czech Republic and it is not that my opinion of him has changed. My thinking is entirely down to how the Germans play. Different opponents demand different approaches and Tuesday's game is tailor-made for Marcus Rashford - but not Jack.

"Germany play three at the back with a high line and what they try to do is almost suffocate you. They pass side to side, get the ball in wide areas, come back and go all the way out to the other flank, then get balls into the penalty area. And when you win it, they want you to play a pass to feet because that means - with their line pushed right up - they can go and press you high up the pitch.

"The more players you have who want to take the ball to feet, the more they can press, so instead of Jack I'd be looking to have runners either side of Harry Kane. My instruction would be to attack the spaces behind their wing backs when they go forward and make runs down the channels to the sides of their centre backs - especially given Mats Hummels' problems against pace."

It's a brave selection from Rooney, that's for sure...

