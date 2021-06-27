Everton transfers: Toffees eye 25-year-old star who's having an excellent Euros - The Verdict

PSV Eindhoven defender Denzel Dumfries is attracting interest from Everton, according to Voetbal International via Sport Witness.

The 25-year-old is currently being linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe, as both Milan clubs and Bayern Munich are believed to be monitoring the full-back.

This has not put Everton off, though, and it is understood that Dumfries is on the club's radar this summer. However, reports claim that they must sell some players first before they can make a move for the Dutch international.

If they were able to offload some of their squad members, would Dumfries be a good signing for the Toffees?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie give their views below...

Sam Brookes

"It depends on the formation that Everton's next manager chooses to go with.

"Dumfries is accustomed to playing as a right-back in back four, but his performances at this summer's Euros have suggested that he is best-suited to operating as a wing-back.

"During the group stages, he showed tremendous energy and quality on the ball when playing in that position for the Netherlands, scoring two goals and providing three key passes in his three appearances (via WhoScored).

"He could still do a job as a full-back, but if Everton's new boss plays a back three with wing-backs then this would turn this potential move into a sensational piece of business from the Merseyside club."

Christy Malyan

"The Eredivisie will always be an absolute minefield. For every Luiz Suarez or Jan Vertonghen, there's an Alfonso Alves or Donny van de Beek. It's a top-flight that tends to flatter certain players who, when placed in a different context like the Premier League, seem to struggle for any real impact.

"Of course, Dumfries is excelling at the Euros with the Netherlands and that indicates he's an adaptable talent who can use his qualities against different types of opposition. But amid claims Everton are financially stunted at the moment, they need to sign players this summer that will be relatively risk-free.

"Unfortunately, Dumfries looks like a gamble."

Joshua Cole

“With Everton needing to find a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman in the upcoming transfer window, a move for Dumfries is surely a no-brainer.

“Currently enjoying a fantastic European Championship with the Netherlands, the full-back has illustrated that he is more than capable of providing an attacking threat whilst also sticking to his defensive duties when required to do so.

“One of PSV Eindhoven’s stand-out performers last season, Dumfries averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.12 and ranked in the top five at the club for tackles per game (1.5), interceptions (1.6) and key passes per game (1.4).

“Providing that he is able to replicate these displays at Goodison Park during the 2021/22 campaign, the 25-year-old could help Everton reach new heights in the top-flight.”

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely.

"During the Euros, the Dutch star has looked like a rampant threat down the right-hand side for his country.

"Indeed, he's averaged 2 shots and 1 key pass per game (via WhoScored) during the tournament so far, picking up where he left off after a strong season with PSV, during which he recorded six assists in the league.

"With Seamus Coleman ageing and averaging far fewer shots (0.5) and key passes (0.5) than Dumfries, right-wing back looks an area to strengthen.

"At times, Everton were accused of being one-paced last season. With Dumfries in the side, that could quickly change."

