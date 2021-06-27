Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku is a man reborn since making the switch to Serie A.

The Belgian hitman has been the focal point of everything good about an Inter Milan side that finally broke Juventus' iron grip on the Scudetto.

Lukaku's goal return was pretty special. He netted 30 times in 44 appearances while also chipping in with 10 valuable assists.

However, despite his electric season, Lukaku was overlooked for the Capocannoniere (Player of the Season award) with Cristiano Ronaldo instead claiming the crown.

Now, ahead of Belgium's blockbuster Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash with Portugal, big Rom has been chatting about how the Juventus superstar has made him a better player.

“It was exceptional winning the Scudetto in a great season, but I don’t think Ronaldo’s presence really motivated me,” said the Inter forward in his press conference, per Football Italia.

“I have progressed a great deal, but always try to give more. Everyone talks about form, but I think it’s more that I have stepped up a level in my career and now I’m trying to make another step. The objective is to win the Euros with Belgium.

“When people talk about Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema or Harry Kane, they are called ‘world class’ – but when it comes to me, it’s just considered ‘good form.’

“That motivated me to work harder and get stronger. Now I believe that I belong in that list of world class players.”

Lukaku was then asked what he envies of Ronaldo’s game and what CR7 might want to take from him.

“I’d like to have Ronaldo’s dribbling skills and his shot. I think he’d like my power and the way I play with my back to the goal.”

Belgium will once again be looking to Lukaku to provide the spark going forward as they look to book their spot in the final eight.

Both sides have endured a bit of an up and down tournament but, with Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings, the Belgian Red Devils look to be the favourite.

Write Ronaldo and Portugal off at your own peril as, time and time again, he has proven more than capable of dragging his team through in massive knockout games.

It promises to be one of the games of the tournament so far with some of the finest attacking talent in the world on display.

