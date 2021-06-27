Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Edge will challenge The Head of the Table one-one-one for the prestigious title at WWE Money in the Bank.

The Rated-R Superstar emerged for the first time since WrestleMania, furiously attacking Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

Now, as first revealed on WWE Talking Smack, Edge will challenge The Head of the Table one-one-one for the prestigious title at WWE Money in the Bank.

Whether it be due to nefarious circumstances or not, Reigns is at the top of his game and is one of the most dominant titleholders in recent memory. With recent victories over the likes of Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio and basically everybody else in the field, Reigns' Special Council Paul Heyman eluted on the blue brand to there no longer being a worthy challenger. Reenter The Ultimate Opportunist.

Despite starting No.1 in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match, the WWE Hall of Famer overcame the odds and emerged victorious, earning a World Title Match at WrestleMania. Nevertheless, after Edge chose to battle Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of them All, Daniel Bryan was eventually added to the equation to make it a Triple Threat. Arguably, The Head of the Table was able to use that unpredictable setting to emerge victorious over both challengers.

Reemerging on the June 25 edition of SmackDown, though, Edge wasted little time attacking Reigns in a fury. Then, as revealed the next morning on WWE Talking Smack, Edge demanded that he finally get a one-on-one opportunity at the Universal Champion after the blue brand went off the air and WWE Officials Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville made it official.

What will happen when Roman Reigns goes to war with Edge? Find out at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday, July 18, streaming at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

News Now - Sport News