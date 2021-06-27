Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A previous promotor of Manny Pacquiao is suing the former eight-division world champion for breach of contract, according to The Athletic.

Audie Attar’s Paradigm Sports is spear-heading the lawsuit against the Filipino native because Attar alleged that the boxer had agreed to fight Mikey Garcia next.

Paradigm claims to have given Pacquiao a $3.3 million advance that they are now demanding he pay back. In addition, they are also seeking an injunction to prevent Pacquiao’s scheduled clash with Errol Spence Jr.

Pacquiao announced back in February that he was working hard training for an upcoming bout, with rumours doing the rounds at the time he was facing Garcia, the purported fight eventually fell through. Shortly after, Pacquiao confirmed he was to fight Spence.

Paradigm, who also represent Conor McGregor, was planning on a McGregor vs Pacquiao fight, however, following the Irishman’s defeat to Dustin Poirier, these plans broke down.

One of the reasons Paradigm are giving for justification of the lawsuit against the boxer is their damaged company’s boxing promotion business and reputation.

Despite these troubling legal issues Pacquiao is now facing, he will ultimately go down in history as one of boxing’s great legends. With ability and speed unrivalled, apart from perhaps only Floyd Mayweather (his record speaks for itself), fans across the planet seemingly never tire of wanting to see him in action.

Pacquiao is the only eight-division champion in world boxing history and the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes.

At now 42 years old, Pacquiao shows no signs of slowing down, provided his legal issues eventually subside. The world of boxing remains very much open for the multi-weight champion and a lucrative option for potentially years still to come.

Currently, Pacquiao and Spence are pencilled in to face each other on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

