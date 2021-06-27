Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning: Who will win the Netball Superleague Grand Final?

Team Bath will face Loughborough Lightning in the Grand Final of the Netball Superleague at 5pm. GiveMeSport Women previews the contest at London’s Copper Box Arena.

Path to the Grand Final

Loughborough Lightning finished top of the regular Superleague table this season, winning 18 games and losing just three. Team Bath were runners-up with the same record, finishing second due to an inferior goal difference.

In the subsequent play-offs, Loughborough Lightning dominated against fourth-place Leeds Rhinos to triumph 58-38. Team Bath overcame defending champions Manchester Thunder 41-38.

Loughborough Lightning are now in their fourth Grand Final. They are yet to win the title, however, placing second in 2008, 2017 and 2018. Team Bath are five-time champions, but last tasted victory in 2013.

Loughborough Lightning

Lightning, led by head coach Sara Francis-Bayman, have a number of star players in the squad. A stand-out name is Mary Cholhok, who is the league’s top scorer with an incredible 811 goals so far this season. It is not yet known whether the 24-year-old will play in the Grand Final – she left the court injured in the third quarter of yesterday’s semi-final clash with Leeds Rhinos, but then managed to return to action later.

Sam May is another star to look out for. The 33-year-old, who was named player of the match in yesterday’s semi-final, is set to retire at the end of the season. She will be hoping to finish her time in netball with a Superleague title.

After finishing top of the regular table this season, Lightning will have a point to prove. They will also be hoping to end their poor record in Grand Finals so far. Only Team Bath stands in their way.

Team Bath

Anna Stembridge's Team Bath were once the most dominant force in netball and will be aiming to return to their glory days. Like Loughborough Lightning, the squad is stacked with talent.

England Roses trio Serena Guthrie, Eboni Usoro-Brown and Layla Guscoth provide a solid base in defence, while Kim Borger and Sophie Drakeford-Lewis boast the most accurate shooting partnership in the league.

Team Bath will also be out for revenge. They held the top spot in the regular league until the final day, when they were beaten 54-35 by Loughborough Lightning and subsequently overtaken in the table. Can they inflict vengeance?

Loughborough Lightning vs Team Bath has a 5pm first centre pass and will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Action and Mix. Leeds Rhinos and Manchester Thunder will battle for third place at 3pm.

