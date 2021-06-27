England and Germany reignite one of international football's biggest rivalries next Tuesday at Wembley Stadium.

Their encounter in the last-16 of Euro 2020 will be the first between them in a competitive setting since the 2010 World Cup.

That day in Bloemfontein, Joachim Low's Germany blew the Three Lions away, winning the game 4-1 thanks to goals from Miroslav Klose, Lukas Podolski and Thomas Muller (x2).

England's only goal came courtesy of a header from centre-back Matt Upson, a strike that reduced the deficit to just 2-1.

Shortly after Upson's goal, one of the most infamous incidents in footballing history took place.

Exactly 11 years ago today on June 27th, 2010, Frank Lampard's effort crashed off the underside of Manuel Neuer's crossbar and went about two feet over the line, but it was somehow not given as a goal.

The linesman didn't spot that the ball was virtually halfway between the goal-line and the back of net, with no technology present at the time to rectify the official's mistake.

Lampard's 'ghost goal' vs Germany

It still hurts, doesn't it England fans?

Mark Lawrenson in the commentary box absolutely laid into former FIFA president Sepp Blatter about the absence of technology at the 2010 World Cup.

The former Liverpool man said live on air: "What is it FIFA don't want? Technology, thanks very much Sepp Blatter. I hope he's here and I hope he's squirming in his seat by the way."

Well said, Mark.

Lampard's goal that wasn't given really is one of those classic 'what if...?' moments in football.

Had Fabio Capello's Three Lions side gone in at the half-time break with the scores level at 2-2, there's a good chance the second half would have been a far closer affair.

But in the end, England were deservedly thrashed by Germany after a truly woeful showing in the final 45 minutes of the game.

Back in 2014, Lampard himself spoke about the incident in South Africa and instead of slamming the officials, the Chelsea legend stated he was happy that it paved the way for the introduction of goal-line technology.

"I don't think much about it," he said. "I can't see much point in having sleepless nights about it.

"It changed the game for the better, so I'm pleased about that. It's a positive move for the game as a whole with the introduction of goal-line technology."

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News