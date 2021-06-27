Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Once upon a time, Patrice Evra was one of the best left-backs in world football.

The Frenchman spent nine seasons at Manchester United during his career, winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League. He went on to join Juventus to win a further two leagues.

However, the left-back is in danger of ruining his reputation since his retirement.

Evra loves social media and is often producing viral videos, coining his catchphrase “I love this game.”

However, he often doesn’t quite know where the line is.

And this weekend, ahead of Denmark vs Wales at Euro 2020, he overstepped it once again.

As he pretended to be a reporter ahead of the last-16 clash, Evra mocked Joleon Lescott’s hairline in a rather unsavory joke.

Evra said: “So today, I’m reporting from Amsterdam - the city where a lot of jiggy, jiggy, jiggy happens and a lot of people get as high as Joleon Lescott’s hairline.”

For those that are unaware, Lescott was hit by a car when he was five-years-old resulting in scars on his forehead and hairline.

Outside his primary school in Birmingham, Lescott was dragged along the road while his mother watched on.

"I was lucky," he said in 2006. "A lot of people have come off a lot worse than I did.

"I saw another little boy in hospital who came in without a scratch, but had suffered brain damage after being hit by a wing mirror. I have a scar but I have nothing to worry about.'

"I had a major operation straight away and several more over the next few months but I was young and didn't really know too much about what was going on."

When making the joke, Evra clearly wasn’t aware of this. And he soon said sorry to Lescott on social media:

It read: "I have to apologise to @JoleonLescott and his family, the joke was never meant to cause hurt it was only meant as light-hearted banter, had I known then what I know now, I would have never of said this. Jo, I hope you can accept my apology."

It seems to have been an honest mistake from Evra but, hopefully, he will think twice before using his platform to openly mock someone.

