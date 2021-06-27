Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku will come face-to-face in Seville on Sunday evening.

The eyes of the world will be watching the superstar pair lead the line for their respective countries when Belgium and Portugal lock horns in the last-16 of Euro 2020.

Both Ronaldo and Lukaku have lit up the international tournament this summer. The former is currently the top scorer with five goals, while the latter has struck three times in as many games so far.

One or the other will no doubt be the catalyst for their nation progressing to the quarter-final stage, where the victor will meet Roberto Mancini's in-form Italy side.

Given that both Lukaku and Ronaldo play their domestic football in Italy with Inter Milan and Juventus, the Azzurri's defenders have experience playing against both.

Italy 2-1 Austria Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

So it begs the question; which one of the two goalscoring machines would they rather come up against?

Well, Lazio's Francesco Acerbi has answered that very question and the Italian defender has boldly stated that he would rather come up against Lukaku.

“Maybe Lukaku,” Acerbi replied when asked which player is more difficult to mark, per Football Italia. “Because he’s a complete player, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, who always scores.

“As a centre-forward, Lukaku is more difficult to mark because he has more physique, he has power and is a bit more of a striker.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the classic forward, but he is more markable than Lukaku.”

You can certainly see where Acerbi is coming from.

While Ronaldo is fairly tall and very muscular, he doesn't possess the brute strength that Lukaku does - not many other players do.

Belgium's record goalscorer is near enough impossible to knock off the ball and the Inter superstar combines his power with exceptional ball control, footballing intelligence and clinical finishing.

Lukaku really is the complete package and most of the time, he is pretty much unstoppable when out on the pitch.

Ronaldo is for the most part as well and we wouldn't fancy trying to mark either of them to be honest.

