When it comes to major tournaments, the German's are always there and there about.

Die Mannschaft have a proud history in tournament football and it is very rare that they aren't competing at the business end of a finals.

Having won the World Cup four times and the European Championships three times, Germany is unquestionably one of international football's superpower nations.

Their run to the 2014 World Cup title had been long in the making. It had long since been a case of always the bridesmaid and never the bride for Germany since the turn of the millennium.

They had played in several semi-finals and finals but just couldn't quite get over the line.

That all changed in 2014, however, as they entered the tournament as favourites and carried that tag with aplomb. They absolutely dismantled Brazil in the semi-final before overcoming a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina in a close-run final.

One thing that campaign may not be remembered for, however, is a comical incident in their Round of 16 clash with African side, Algeria.

The match was forced into extra time by the Algerians who somehow managed to keep the German's at bay.

Looking for some sort of creative spark to ignite the game, Germany attempted one of the most bizarre free kick routines you could ever hope to see.

In truth, it is hard to sum it up in words so perhaps it is for the best that you just watch in the video down below.

What is going on?!

Whether or not Thomas Muller's little trip was all part of the ruse is beyond us but one thing we are certain about is that the end product was absolutely woeful as Algeria cleared comfortably.

Fortunately for Germany, it proved to be only a minor blip on what was the perfect tournament for them.

Now, they are preparing to face England in the last 16 of the ongoing Euro 2020 championships.

They only just snuck out of a tricky group that included France, Portugal and Hungary and have looked surprisingly vulnerable for large swathes of the tournament.

England will be quietly confident of putting one over their age-old rivals but we all know that writing off the Germans in a major tournament would be massively naive.

They showed exactly what they are capable of when they steamrolled Portugal and if that version of Germany shows up on Tuesday night, it could be a tricky night for the English.

