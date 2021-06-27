Arsenal, PSG, Manchester United: Where will Barcelona’s departing manager Lluís Cortés go next?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lluís Cortés has announced he is leaving Barcelona, having succeeded Fran Sánchez as head coach in May 2019.

Cortés enjoyed a highly successful spell at Barcelona. In his first full season at the club, the team achieved the domestic double by winning the Primera División and Copa de la Reina.

This season, Barcelona have been one of the most dominating forces in women’s football. They defended their Primera División title with ease, scoring an incredible 167 goals and conceding just 15 times. The side were only beaten once, falling foul to Atlético Madrid after they had already clinched the league title.

Barcelona also retained the Copa de la Reina title, and most crucially, won the Champions League for the first time ever. Their 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea in the final showed just how good the team are.

This recent success makes Cortés’s departure all the more puzzling, but it has been reported the 34-year-old is leaving due to a breakdown in relationship with his players.

Cortés himself has suggested this is the truth, saying: "Right now I feel with very little energy to continue leading this team. The best in the world needs a trained coach to drag, spread and transmit strength to the group and I right now feel that I can not." He also revealed he was “very proud” of his “beautiful period” at the club.

With Cortés on his way out of Barcelona, GiveMeSport Women looks at where he could go next.

Paris Saint-Germain

Olivier Echouafni announced earlier this month he would be departing PSG. The Frenchman helped the club win their first ever league title this year, finally ending the dominance of Olympique Lyonnais.

With PSG on the ascendancy, Cortés would be a suitable replacement for Echouafni. He has proven his winning credentials at Barcelona, and now has experience in lifting the Champions League trophy. If PSG are hoping to assert themselves in domestic and European football, Cortés looks a good managerial option.

Arsenal

Arsenal are yet to announce the replacement for Joe Montemurro, who made the switch from the North London club to Juventus at the start of the month. Perhaps the Gunners have been waiting for Cortés to finish his season with Barcelona before making a move for the Spaniard.

If Cortés is heading to Arsenal, he will have something of a challenge on his hands. His main role will be to close the gap with Chelsea and Manchester City, who were far superior to Arsenal in the Women’s Super League last season. Cortés must balance this with progression in the Champions League, which the Gunners have returned to after a year’s absence.

Cortés has experience in diminishing the threat of rival teams, doing so to Atlético Madrid during his time at Barcelona. This could make him attractive to Arsenal as they look to return to the top of women’s football in England.

Manchester United

Manchester United currently seem like a club in crisis, but the appointment of a manager of Cortés’s reputation would soon change this perception. The club are looking to improve on two successive fourth-place finishes in the WSL, and Cortés could certainly use his experience to make this happen.

Cortés may be put off a move to Manchester for two reasons, however. Previous head coach Casey Stoney reportedly left her role with the Red Devils due to rising tensions with the club over their treatment of the female players. It is also unlikely Cortés would put up with a lack of resources and top-quality facilities.

An absence of Champions League football may also put Cortés off Manchester United. Having won the competition with Barcelona this year, he would surely want to head to a club where he can attempt the feat for a second time.

