We have reached the business end of Euro 2020 with the continent's biggest hitters set to come to blows in the round of 16.

Wales have already been sent packing by Denmark while Italy scraped through against Austria thanks to a narrow extra-time victory.

Age-old enemies England and Germany will renew their ancient rivalry at Wembley on Tuesday night in what promises to be one of the games of the tournament while Belgium and Portugal are also gearing up for a titanic clash.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

A lot of eyes however, will turn towards pre-tournament favourites France as they face Switzerland.

Les Bleus, who have endured an indifferent tournament, are yet to truly hit their straps despite finishing top of the so-called 'Group of Death'.

They followed up a Hungarian draw with a helter-skelter clash against Portugal that also finished in a stalemate.

However, while they may not have set the tournament alight just yet, there can be no questioning the fact that the French squad is absolutely dripping with world class talent.

If it does start to click for the French, they are going to be frightfully hard to beat and could easily add to their impressive tally of major tournament silverware.

And it looks like the French are well and truly ready for the final stages of the championships after a video from one of their training sessions began to go viral.

In the video, talismanic midfielder Paul Pogba can be seen pulling off a filthy touch that wouldn't look at of place at Hogwarts.

The Manchester United star turns his back on a lengthy lofted pass before bringing the ball right under his spell with some silky footwork.

You can see the madness in the tweet below.

How is that even possible?!

Understandably, fans were singing his praises in the comments below with the vast majority left in a state of disbelief by Pogba's casual nonchalance.

With a number of injuries plaguing the squad, Pogba will need to be at his absolute best if France are to kick on and steal a march on the Wembley final.

They find themselves on the trickier side of the draw but, if they can get their act together, it would be no surprise to see them charge on to the final two.

1 of 18 The ultimate penalty quiz: Where was this penalty placed? (Andrea Pirlo v Eng 2012) A B C D

News Now - Sport News