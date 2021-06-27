Max Verstappen recorded a lights-to-flag victory at the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon with his Red Bull car having too much pace for title rival Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes who finished in second.

First lap drama hit Pierre Gasly as Charles Leclerc tapped him and handed him a puncture, something that would cause suspension damage and force him out of the race.

Up at the front, though, the top two quickly began to scamper off, with Verstappen building a lead of a handful of seconds over Mercedes man Hamilton.

Behind them, Sergio Perez duelled with Lando Norris for third place with the McLaren man defending stoutly, though a few laps later he would let the Mexican and then Valtteri Bottas through as it was clear pushing to keep hold of third in front of quicker cars would end up ruining his race in the long run.

Red Bull, Mercedes, Red Bull, Mercedes was the top four, then, until the first set of pit-stops that is.

Perez was first to pit but a slow rear left cost him crucial seconds, meaning a couple of laps later Bottas was in front whilst there were no such issues for top two Verstappen and Hamilton.

Onto the hard tyre the leaders went, then, with a view to running to the end and as the race progressed it was those that had managed to get onto the hard later on in the Grand Prix, that would gain places in the midfield.

Carlos Sainz rose to sixth after starting the race in 12th, overtaking Lance Stroll who was running a fine race in the top ten himself, and he'd then try and hunt down Norris in fifth who was once again proving the very best of the rest this weekend.

One man on a two-stop, meanwhile, was Charles Leclerc after he'd had to stop at the end of lap one thanks to his incident with Gasly and it was paying dividends in the second portion of the race.

He stormed through the lower points-paying places on his fresh mediums, overtaking the likes of Stroll, a hard-charging Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda.

Noticing the Monegasque's pace and having nothing to lose in fourth place with a big enough gap to Norris in fifth, Red Bull and Perez rolled the dice to also move onto the mediums, with performance immediately there.

Perez quickly took the fastest lap of the race and bonus point with it, though he'd not keep it as Lewis Hamilton jumped onto softs to claim it on the final tour, as he closed in on Bottas at around two seconds a lap to challenge for the podium.

Back out in front, Verstappen had gradually opened up a lead to nearly 20 seconds to Hamilton, with the Briton's Mercedes simply not as fast as the Red Bull - it was revealed over his team radio he was losing a quarter of a second down the straights alone.

Indeed, Hamilton eventually opted to stop for fresh rubber to claim the bonus point for fastest lap, with Verstappen sealing his second straight victory well up the road by this point.

In third, meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas did well to hold off the surging Perez, who came home in fourth.

Verstappen's lead is now 18 points in the Drivers' standings, and Mercedes will be hoping something different will be thrown up next weekend as we race around the Red Bull Ring once more.

Classification

1 Verstappen

2 Hamilton

3 Bottas

4 Perez

5 Norris

6 Sainz

7 Leclerc

8 Stroll

9 Alonso

10 Tsunoda

11 Raikkonen

12 Vettel

13 Ricciardo

14 Ocon

15 Giovinazzi

16 Schumacer

17 Latifi

18 Mazepin

R Russell

R Gasly

