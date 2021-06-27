W Series: Sarah Moore becomes first LGBTQ+ driver to podium during F1 Grand Prix weekend

The second W Series season got underway this weekend as a support race for the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix in Austria. GiveMeSport Women runs through the key talking points from the event.

W Series back in action

The W Series drivers were finally back behind the wheel after a year heavily disrupted by coronavirus. The inaugural W Series season had been a roaring success, but the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

This year, the W Series is back and bigger than ever. The competition is now in partnership with F1, with all eight races taking place on the same weekend as a Grand Prix. Around 500 million people around the world are also able to watch each race as a result of new broadcast deals.

Anna Woolhouse and Lee McKenzie are the main presenters for the W Series, with David Coulthard and Billy Monger making up the remainder of the star-studded co-commentary team.

Alice Powell makes her mark

Britain’s Alice Powell was back on top of the podium, nearly 700 days after the last W Series contest and her first race win at Brands Hatch. She had also triumphed in the practice race on Friday.

Powell dominated from start to finish, consolidating her status as one to watch this season. She is now the woman to beat, taking all 25 points on offer at the opening race.

“It’s the perfect start and an amazing feeling, better than I had in 2019, so a massive thanks to W Series and F1 for such a great weekend,” the 28-year-old said.

Sarah Moore becomes first LGBTQ+ driver to podium during Grand Prix weekend

Sarah Moore finished as runner-up to compatriot Powell, having started the race in the same position. As a result, she became the first openly LGBTQ+ driver to stand on a podium during a Grand Prix weekend. The 27-year-old reacted to the landmark moment on Twitter.

“This means so much to me and the whole LGBTQ+ community,” she posted. “This one is for all of you, you’re all amazing and I couldn’t be more proud to be stood on that podium representing our community.”

Jamie Chadwick has work to do

At just 22-years-old, Jamie Chadwick is already one of the leading names in women’s motor racing. The Briton had been crowned champion of the inaugural W Series in 2019.

Despite this, Chadwick struggled in the opening race of the season. She qualified in eighth due to a cracked carbon pipe, but managed to work her way up to fifth during yesterday’s event.

Disaster then struck again after Chadwick was rammed by Powell's Racing X team mate Jess Hawkins and fell down the field once again. She eventually recovered to finish seventh.

Chadwick described the race as “eventful” and revealed she was “excited for another bite of the cherry next week.” The W Series continues at the same venue on July 3rd.

News Now - Sport News