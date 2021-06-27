Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England will enter their Euro 2020 clash against Germany on Tuesday night with penalties in the back of their minds.

England vs Germany

While the knockout rounds of tournaments always present the possibility of a penalty shootout, there's a particular heritage when it comes to England's games against the Germans.

The European giants have only actually slugged it out from 12 yards twice at major competitions, but Die Mannschaft emerged victorious at both Italia 90 and Euro 96.

Marry that to England's reputation for being terrible from spot-kicks and Germany's renown for being fantastic at them to see exactly why fans of the Three Lions might be quaking in their boots.

Man Utd to HIJACK Arsenal's CAMAVINGA deal (Football Terrace)

Potential for penalties

As such, while there's still a high likelihood that the game will be settled in regulation time or an additional 30 minutes, the prospect of penalties will be stressing out millions of fans regardless.

And that thought process can only lead to one topic of conversation down at the pub: which England players would you trust the most in a penalty shootout against the Germans?

The likes of Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are absolutely nailed on to take penalties under pressure, but it's not as though the opening five takers are obvious picks amongst the squad.

Who would step up for England?

Besides, although the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka are undoubtedly top players, their level of experience from 12 yards is surprisingly shallow.

As a result, don't be surprised to see none other than Jordan Pickford potentially throwing his hat into the ring if any of England's games this summer go all the way to that age-old lottery.

We say that because Gareth Southgate actually called upon Pickford to take England's fifth penalty during a shootout against Switzerland in the 2019 UEFA Nations League third-place play-off.

Pickford's penalty for England

And by the time Pickford put the ball on the spot, the eight preceding penalties had been scored and missing would mean that Switzerland would have the chance to grab the bronze medal.

However, to say that Pickford rose to the occasion would be the mother of all understatements with the Everton shot-stopper going gloveless to produce a superb finish that you can check out below:

Kaboom! Now that is what you call a proper strike.

Southgate's faith in Pickford

We've seen the likes of Joe Hart and Thibaut Courtois taking penalties in pre-season shootouts, but this is Pickford stepping up to the plate in the colours of his nation at a major(ish) tournament.

Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live at the time: "With the players that were left on the pitch he was one of the leading penalty takers and he executed it as well as he could.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

"We weren't against Jordan taking a penalty at the World Cup last summer, it was probably just that a few others had shown a better level but he would be among our better penalty takers.

"You feel a bit more nervous putting a goalkeeper on a penalty but he was there on merit."

The fact that Harry Maguire was also called upon to take a penalty suggests that Southgate was keen to give a few different players the opportunity to get experience in shootouts for England.

And that could seriously pay off down the line because even if Pickford is only designated as the 11th taker, then he'll still be stepping up to the spot with positive memories of the Switzerland win.

Besides, who better for him to 'get the rave on' against than England's biggest rivals of all?

1 of 20 Ultimate England quiz: Who is the most-capped player in the current squad? Jordan Henderson Raheem Sterling Kyle Walker Harry Kane

News Now - Sport News